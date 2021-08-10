FEMA and FCC will conduct nationwide Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts

(WFXR) — A nationwide test will be conducted Wednesday by FEMA and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The test will consist of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA). These tests will be conducted at 2:20 p.m. on Aug. 11.

Radios and televisions will receive the EAS portion of the test. This is the sixth nationwide EAS test. People will get the WEA portion of the test on their cell phones, for those who opted-in to receive text messages. This is only the second nationwide WEA test, but the first one for those who opted-in. The message will either be in English or Spanish depending on the language setting on your phone.

FEMA and the FCC are working with EAS participants, wireless providers, and emergency managers to minimize any confusion and maximize the public safety value of the test. This test will help public safety officials have a way to deliver urgent alerts and warnings to the public during an emergency or disaster.