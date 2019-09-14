1  of  4
Fetal remains found in Illinois home of doctor who died

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — More than 2,200 medically preserved fetal remains have been found at the Illinois home of a former Indiana abortion clinic doctor who died last week.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that an attorney for Dr. Ulrich Klopfer’s family contacted the coroner’s office Thursday about possible fetal remains being found at the home in an unincorporated part of Will County in northeastern Illinois.

The sheriff’s office said authorities found 2,246 preserved fetal remains but there’s no evidence medical procedures were performed at the home.

The coroner’s office took possession of the remains. An investigation is underway.

Klopfer, who died Sept. 3, was a longtime doctor at an abortion clinic in South Bend, Indiana. It closed after the state revoked his license in 2015.

He formerly had a clinic in Fort Wayne, but had not performed abortions there since December 2013. The doctor also had clinics in Gary that have since closed.

