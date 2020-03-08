1  of  2
Breaking News
VSP: Fiery crash kills driver on I-295 in Henrico Virginia Department of Health investigative second “presumptive positive” case of coronavirus

Fight between promoters and entourage members sparks shooting at Lil Baby concert

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lil Baby performs at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place at the Bill Harris Arena in west Birmingham. The shooting happened during rapper Lil Baby’s concert Saturday night.

At 10:20 p.m., during Lil Baby’s stage performance a physical altercation ensued amongst promoters and entourage members in the backstage area of the Bill Harris Arena, police report. The physical altercation heightened resulting in one person being shot.

The victim was taken to UAB hospital with life-threatening injuries. Their condition has since been updated to stable.

There are no suspects in custody, Birmingham police report. This is an ongoing investigation and additional details will be provided as they come available.

After gunfire erupted inside the arena, the concert was canceled.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events