Fight breaks out at Puerto Rico airport over coronavirus fears

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO (WRIC/ABC NEWS) — A fight broke out at a Puerto Rico airport after a drunk woman was refusing to get off her Spirit Airlines flight.
Local reports say the incident started on a Philadelphia-bound Spirit Airlines flight. Reports add that another passenger became sick and the pilot used coronavirus policy to cancel the flight.
ABC News has reached out to Spirit Airlines for a comment.
