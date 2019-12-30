Finishing touches added to NYE Times Square ball

NEW YORK CITY (CNN) – Final preparations are underway to ring in 2020 in New York’s Times Square.

Crews are putting the finishing touches on the iconic ball and installing new Waterford crystals.

Over 2,600 crystal triangles make up the ball, which is 12 feet in diameter and weighs nearly 1,200 pounds.

This year’s design celebrates the “gift of goodwill.”

“Each year, we introduce a brand new theme. This year’s theme is the gift of goodwill. Goodwill is all about benevolence, it’s all about generosity. It’s all about good fortune. It’s all about reaching out to your fellow man. It’s about taking pause for just a second and celebrating that goodness, that’s in every single situation. Sometimes we don’t always do too often. We always do the opposite. So this year is all about looking forward, celebrating a new year and a brand new decade,” said Tom Brennan with Waterford Crystal.

More than a billion people will be watching as the ball drops in Times Square.

