Fire near Navy Yard in DC causes evacuation at inaugural rehearsal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials say evacuation at inaugural rehearsal was due to a fire several blocks away and not believed to be a threat. #DCsBravest responded to an outside fire in the 100 block of H St SE that has been extinguished. There were no injuries. This accounts for smoke that many have seen.— DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 18, 2021