Five Guys employees fired, suspended after refusing service to police officers

DAPHNE, Ala. (WJW) — A group of Five Guys employees who refused to serve members of an Alabama police force have been fired or suspended, according to the restaurant.

The incident occurred at a Five Guys location in Daphne, Alabama Tuesday night, WKRG reports. The employees allegedly turned their backs on the three officers when they entered the restaurant.

Officers told the news outlet six or seven individuals were involved in the incident. One officer claims an employee said, “I’m not serving them.”

The officers left and went to another restaurant.

As of Friday, Five Guys says the employees involved in the incident have either been terminated or suspended.

The company issued the following statement on their Facebook page:

“Five Guys and the Daphne, AL franchise want to thank the Daphne Police Department for their support in working together toward a resolution. The actions the Daphne, AL franchise have taken include termination and suspension of the employees involved. The store has temporarily closed for further education and customer service training with a representative from the Daphne Police Department and will reopen at 4PM today, July 10th. As we uphold our commitment to fair, respectful, and equal treatment for all customers, please know that the actions and sentiments of a few employees in Daphne, AL do not represent Five Guys or the local franchisee.”

Daphne police also issued a statement regarding the incident earlier this week. It reads in part:

The Daphne Police Department appreciates the outpouring of support from our community and from supporters of law enforcement across the country. We also want to thank Five Guys on a corporate and local level. We have been working through this situation and there has been total cooperation. The Daphne Police Department does not think that the actions of a few employees represents Five Guys as a whole.

Click here to read the entire statement on the Daphne Police Department Facebook page.

The restaurant was not open for dine-in service at the time of the incident due to the coronavirus crisis. A sign on the door explicitly states that the establishment offers curbside, carryout and delivery service and that masks are required for entry.

Daphne police say the officers were wearing masks.