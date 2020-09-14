Five named storms in the Atlantic, ties record for most at a single time

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The formation of Tropical Storm Vicky in the Atlantic brings the total number of named storms to five. This ties the record for most tropical cyclones at the same time, previously set in 1971.

For two days in September of 1971 the five storms existed at the same time. Most of these achieved hurricane intensity but there were never more than two hurricanes at a time.

Trailing close behind five at a time there were two instances in which four hurricanes occurred simultaneously. Four hurricanes were active on Aug. 22, 1893, one of these storms went on to kill anywhere between 1,000 and 2,000 people in Georgia and South Carolina. More recently, hurricanes George, Ivan, Jeanne and Karl all existed at hurricane strength from Sept. 25 to 27 in 1998.

Today cyclones Rene, Teddy, Vicky, Paulette and Sally are simultaneously active in the Atlantic. But based on weather forecasts from the StormTracker 8 team, that does not seem likely to last for longer than a day or so.

Tropical Storm Sally is currently the most active. 8News meteorologists say Sally will make landfall Tuesday along the coast of Louisiana as a hurricane.

Hurricane Paulette will stay at sea and not affect weather on land. Tropical Depression Rene is projected to weaken and fall apart over the next 24 hours or less. Tropical Storm Teddy is strengthening out in the Atlantic Ocean and could become a category three hurricane but does not pose a threat to the mainland United States. Lastly, Tropical Storm Vicky will also likely weaken after a day or so.

In addition to the Atlantic storms, the National Hurricane Center is tracking Tropical Storm Karina in the Pacific Ocean.

