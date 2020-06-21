Five people sent to the hospital after shooting in downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Five people are in the hospital with serious, potentially life threatening injuries following a shooting in downtown Austin early Sunday morning, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

APD tweeted about the shooting at a little before 4 a.m., saying it happened in the 500 block of East 7th Street. Officers blocked off streets in the area for investigators.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting in the 500 Blk. E. 7th St. Multiple victims have been transported to the hospital. Streets in the area are blocked due to the investigation. Please avoid the area if possible. No further information at this time. #APD -WC6 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) June 21, 2020

ATCEMS tweeted, saying paramedics took the five adult victims to a local trauma facility.

FINAL Shooting incident at 500 blk E. 7th St (03:05): #ATCEMSMedics transported 5 patients from this incident to a local trauma facility. All patients were adults, with serious, potentially life threatening injuries. No other information available, EMS is clear the scene. https://t.co/n3yaAFawIJ — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 21, 2020

