Five people sent to the hospital after shooting in downtown Austin

U.S. & World

by: Jacqulyn Powell

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Five people are in the hospital with serious, potentially life threatening injuries following a shooting in downtown Austin early Sunday morning, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

APD tweeted about the shooting at a little before 4 a.m., saying it happened in the 500 block of East 7th Street. Officers blocked off streets in the area for investigators.

ATCEMS tweeted, saying paramedics took the five adult victims to a local trauma facility.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events