RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you like stargazing, you will like an upcoming celestial event that is set to take place this weekend.

Five planets will be lining up our skies in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 17th, before the sun rises.

We will be able to see the following planets: Mercury, Uranus, Jupiter, Neptune and Saturn. To be able to see this alignment in our skies, make sure you go to an area with very little light pollution and a clear enough view of the horizon.

Fortunately, the central Virginia weather forecast calls for mainly clear skies, so if you are up early on Saturday, you should be able to view the planet alignment.