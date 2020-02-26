Five teens charged with capital murder in Mississippi

U.S. & World

by: Nexstar Media Group

Posted: / Updated:

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Police arrested five teens who are now charged with capital murder after a robbery in Biloxi, Mississippi turned deadly Monday afternoon.

Investigators said they robbed a girl under the age of 18 and threatened her at gunpoint. A fight broke out and the victim was shot and killed.

Police identified the five teens as 17-year-old Yakeshia Blackmon, 15-year-old Willow Blackmon, 15-year-old Jasmine Kelley, 17-year-old Jarvis Cook and 17-year-old Jaquez Porter.

Bond for four of the suspects was set at $1,000,000. Cook was granted no bond because he was already out on bond for aggravated assault when this crime was committed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events