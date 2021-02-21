Flags in Florida will be lowered for Rush Limbaugh, Gov. Ron DeSantis says

Rush Limbaugh speaks before US President Donald Trump takes the stage during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida on December 21, 2019. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday he will soon order flags to be lowered to half-staff for the late conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh.

The controversial radio host and Florida resident died at the age of 70 on Wednesday after a battle with lung cancer. Gov. DeSantis, a Republican, confirmed during a press conference on Friday flags in Florida would be lowered for Limbaugh once funeral arrangements are made.

“I know they’re still figuring out the arrangements but what we do when there’s things of this magnitude, once the date of interment for Rush is announced, we’re going to be lowering the flags to half-staff,” the governor said.

DeSantis made the announcement in Palm Beach County, where Limbaugh lived. The news conference was to announce goals for the upcoming legislative session, but the governor began by honoring Limbaugh.

“There’s not much that needs to be said, the guy was an absolute legend,” DeSantis said. “He was a friend of mine and just a great person.”

Limbaugh’s long-time producer James Golden, also known as “Bo Snerdley” was also at the news conference to pay tribute to the radio host.

State Rep. Anthony Sabatini had called on the governor earlier this week to lower flags for Limbaugh. The Lake County Republican, in a letter to DeSantis, called the radio host a “champion of the constitution, civic engagement, and a true American patriot.” Sabatini is the same lawmaker who announced last month he’d be supporting an amendment to rename a major Florida highway after Donald Trump.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, Florida’s lone state-elected Democrat, was quick to criticize DeSantis’ decision to lower flags for Limbaugh. She tweeted that the governor, “had no words for Congressman John Lewis. Priorities.”