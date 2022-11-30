(WRIC) — Christine McVie, keyboardist and co-lead vocalist of the band Fleetwood Mac, has passed away at the age of 79, according to her official Facebook Page.

Fleetwood Mac posted a statement on her Facebook page announcing her death.

There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed. Fleetwood Mac

Born Christine Perfect in Birmingham, England, McVie joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970, two years after marrying bassist John McVie. Her first release as a member of the band was their 1971 album Future Games. She stayed with the group until their hiatus in 1995 before rejoining briefly for their reunion in 1998 and again in 2013.