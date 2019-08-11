Flight attendant arrested after she was allegedly drunk on plane

CHICAGO (CNN) — A flight attendant aboard a flight from Chicago to South Bend, Indiana was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

According to court documents, Julianne March was detained Aug. 2 after United Flight 4849 landed.

Passenger Aaron Scherb — who shot video on his cell phone — said March didn’t finish making the security announcement and took a long time to pick up the internal phone when pilots called the ‘Cabin Secure’ message.

Scherb also said that she appeared to either pass out or fall asleep during the 25-minute flight and that he and a female passenger helped buckle her seat belt.

March was given a portable breath test at the jail after she was arrested.

Court documents show she had a blood-alcohol level of 0.204.

The FAA’s blood alcohol content level is 0.04.

March is due back in court on Aug. 29.

She faces one count of public intoxication, a class B misdemeanor that carries a sentence of up to 180 days in jail.