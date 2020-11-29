POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 27-year-old man is suspected of drunk driving after a head-on collision killed one child and critically injured another. A 70-year-old was also killed in the crash.
FHP said the 27-year-old Winter Haven resident was traveling south on Lucerne Park Road around 1:30 a.m. Sunday with two children in the car — 5 and 8 years old.
The man reportedly crossed the centerline of the two lane roadway and collided nearly head-on with a 70-year-old man traveling north.
The 70-year-old driver was killed at the scene of the crash. FHP said the 5-year-old and 8-year-old boys were both seriously injured. The 8-year-old died later in the hospital.
The 27-year-old is suspected of drinking and driving. FHP said charges are pending.
LATEST STORIES:
- NYC school system, largest in the US, to begin phased reopening in December
- Henrico County bringing cheer to local neighborhoods with Holiday Express Tour
- Fauci: US may see ‘surge upon surge’ of virus in weeks ahead
- Florida: 8-year-old dead, 5-year-old critically injured in head-on crash
- Completed Wisconsin recount confirms Biden’s win over Trump