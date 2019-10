HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A deputy in Florida got to show off some lasso tricks when he wrangled an alligator at a home in Town ‘N’ Country.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy George was called to a woman’s home after the reptile began banging on her bay window.

CHECK OUT THESE LASSO SKILLS!Deputy George was called out to home in Town 'N' County when a gator walked up to the… Posted by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, October 29, 2019

The agency released photos of the deputy using a lasso to secure the gator.

“See ya later….oh, you know,” the agency said on Facebook.

The post did not say where the gator was taken.

LATEST STORIES: