Florida HS first in world to dissect synthetic frogs

(CNN) – Students at a Pasco County high school are the first in the world to dissect synthetic frogs.

Instead of living, breathing frogs, biology students at JW Mitchell High School in New Port Richey made history by using man-made ones.

The highly realistic synthetic frogs were created by a Tampa company called Syndaver.

People with the ethical treatment of animals or PETA worked with Syndaver to help pay for the syn-frogs. They want to move schools away from using real animals in dissection and toward the many human, non-animal options that are available.

With syn-frogs, there’s no smell and no need for the use of potentially hazardous chemicals like formaldehyde and formalin.

Millions of frogs are killed each year for dissection, according to PETA.

The drawback is that these synthetic frogs cost $150 each.

Syndaver also makes other animal models for dissection and even synthetic human cadavers.