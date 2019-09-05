1  of  3
Breaking News
Hurricane death toll climbs to 20 in devastated Bahamas 26-year-old charged with murdering family member in Henrico County Couple taken to hospital after escaping Henrico townhouse fire
Live Now
Tracking the Tropics

Florida man buys more than 100 generators to send to the Bahamas

U.S. & World

by: WNCN

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WNCN) — One Florida man’s random act of kindness will go a long way for Bahamian residents who lost power due to Hurricane Dorian.

According to a Facebook post by Alec Sprague of Jacksonville, Florida, he went to the local Costco to buy a generator. While there, he witnessed a man buying more than 100 generators, along with food to send to the Bahamas.

“All I could do was shake his hand and thank him! There still are good people in the world!” Sprague said in the post.

Sprague says the generators were valued at $450 each.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hurricane Dorian: What you need to know

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events