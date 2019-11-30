Florida woman escapes torturous parking lot death

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) — One Daytona Beach woman is lucky to be alive after police discovered her tied up in a car.

Daytona Beach Police were called to a dark parking lot at the corner of ISB and Hagen Terrace around 8 p.m. Thursday night. There they found a woman whose wrists were tied with a zip tie to her steering wheel.

Police said “She had silver duct tape around her mouth and head and around both of her ankles.”

Investigators say she told police her ex-boyfriend, Gibbon Agledor, and a friend of his she only knows as “Eric,” tied her up there.

She also said “Eric poured rubbing alcohol on her clothes and the rest of the car.” She said he “set some papers on fire and threw them on the passenger seat floor.”

She said the same thing happened to her the night before at a Walmart on Beville Road, where she says a man tied her up and forced her into her trunk. Police said the woman was able to get to her cell phone where she texted her location to her friends.

Police are looking for Agledor and his friend, “Eric.”