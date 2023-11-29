ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Subway is known for its footlong sandwiches. Now, the fast-food chain is planning to add footlong cookies to the menu.

The company announced Wednesday that the cookies will be available at restaurants nationwide in 2024, but some cities will get a chance to try them before the official launch.

If you’re in Chicago, Dallas, Miami, or New York, select Subway restaurants will turn into “Cookieway,” where you can get a free footlong cookie with the purchase of any footlong sub.

On Dec. 4, which happens to be National Cookie Day, customers can visit the following locations from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. local time to get a free footlong cookie, while supplies last:

Chicago: 604 S Wabash Ave., Suite D, Chicago, IL 60605

604 S Wabash Ave., Suite D, Chicago, IL 60605 Dallas: 1222 Commerce Street, Suite 150, Dallas, TX 75202

1222 Commerce Street, Suite 150, Dallas, TX 75202 Miami: 2795 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33140

2795 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33140 New York City: 545 8 Ave., New York, NY 10018

Subway said that last year’s limited run of footlong cookies at a Cookieway pop-up in Miami received an overwhelming response, so the company decided to make them a permanent addition to the menu.

If you can’t make it to Cookieway, Subway is spreading holiday cheer all month. Until December 31, 2023, every cookie sold will support the Subway Cares Foundation. It helps with tuition assistance to Subway employees pursuing secondary education. Additionally, Subway MVP Rewards members can enjoy a bonus reward of a free cookie with the purchase of a six-inch or foot-long sub, but only for a limited time.