For some, Thanksgiving Eve serves a side of wet heavy snow

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – On what is typically one of the busiest travel days of the year, a storm carrying high winds and heavy snow through Colorado, Nebraska, and Wyoming, arrived with force on Wednesday morning in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Upper Peninsula Power Company reported more than 1,000 customers without power by 8:00 a.m. Wednesday. There have been multiple reports of trees down, some of them blocking roadways, adding to the deteriorating road conditions. You can report an outage or keep track of their progress here.

Police in Iron Mountain are cautioning drivers, because outages have knocked some traffic lights out of service.

Many traffic signals are out due to power outages. If you come up to a traffic signal that is out, the intersection is… Posted by Iron Mountain Police Department Michigan on Wednesday, November 27, 2019

The Michigan Department of Transportation is trying to keep travelers safe. Including the Mi Drive page. It provides current conditions on roads, reports of incidents, and snapshots from roadway cameras. We observed some icicles forming on the camera near the intersection of US-2 and M-28 near Wakefield in Gogebic County. By 8:00 a.m. they had received about 10 inches of snow.

While MDOT regularly updates its page, they also included some added driving advice in a post on Wednesday morning.

Some #winter driving tips:MDOT direct forces and contracted snowplows covering state roads (I, M and US routes) can be… Posted by Michigan Department of Transportation on Thursday, November 7, 2019

Those nasty wind speeds we mentioned are also playing a part of travel trouble. Along with reduced visibility, those hoping to make the journey between the Upper and Lower peninsula will have to contend with wind across the Mackinac Bridge. Be sure to check their site for updates.

#MackinacBridge closed to all vehicles except passenger cars & vans and empty pickups. Winds 50+ mph. Reduce speed to 20mph approaching bridge & prepare to stop. Personnel stationed at both ends of bridge to provide instructions on how & when to proceed. https://t.co/cqkmEtK2pb pic.twitter.com/q5uT9HKdMo — The Mackinac Bridge (@mackinacbridge) November 27, 2019

Marquette Central Dispatch said, “Forgotten Thanksgiving dinner ingredients do not count as a decent reason to travel.”

It’s that time of year again… Please stay off the roads unless you absolutely have to travel. As in essential workers,… Posted by Marquette County Central Dispatch/Emergency Management on Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Travel update. Marinette is like two different places today, southeast corner is all rain, north and west of Co Rd X… Posted by Marinette County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, November 27, 2019

https://www.facebook.com/ironcountysheriffsoffice/

We will add to this story with changing conditions throughout the day. You can keep up with the latest on our weather page.