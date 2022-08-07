SANGER, Ca. (WRIC) — A former police officer in Sanger, California, a small city outside of Fresno, was indicted by a grand jury for deprivation of constitutional rights under color of law for allegedly sexually assaulting four women while on duty.

According to the indictment, 38-year-old DeShawn Torrence of Corcoran, California engaged in various forms of nonconsensual sexual conduct while on duty as a Sanger Police officer, including directing a woman to remove her clothing and forcing women to engage in sex acts.

Four of the ten counts carry a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison and a $250,000 fine. One count carries a maximum penalty of ten years in prison and the other five each carry a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Torrence is no longer employed by the Sanger Police Department. Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the FBI at 916-746-7000.