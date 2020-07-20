Former copper mine turns river orange

Runoff water from a former copper mine in Russia is turning a river orange.

The former Levikhinsky Copper Pyrite mine was closed in 2004, but its effects are still seen today.

Authorities say the discoloration in the river can only be described as a wastewater pond, residual damage from part of the process of neutralizing acidic water used in the mine.

The prosecutor’s office in the Russian city of Nizhny Tagil is checking to determine any possible violations.

Authorities say the contamination does not pose a threat to the drinking water supply for residents of other cities.

