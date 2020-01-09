Former MTV reality star Alexis Eddy, 23, dies

1  of  2
MANNINGTON, (WBOY) — A former MTV reality show star from Mannington, West Virginia died on Thursday, according to the Mannington Police Department.

Alexis Eddy, 23, appeared on Season Six of the MTV reality show “Are You the One?” in 2017.

The Mannington Police Department and the Marion County Rescue Squad responded to Eddy’s home in Mannington on Thursday morning in response to a cardiac arrest, according to police. Officers said that life-saving operations were attempted on Eddy, but she died shortly after.

No further information, such as the cause of Eddy’s death, has been released at this time.

However close friends and fans of Eddy have flooded twitter, sending love and supportive messages following her death.

