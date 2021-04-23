Former President Trump makes $10,000 donation to rescue efforts of missing Seacor Power crew members

BATON ROUGE, La (KLFY/AP) – The United Cajun Navy received a $10,000 donation from former President Donald Trump to help the search and rescue efforts of the Seacor Power victims.

United Cajun Navy founder Todd Terrell confirmed Friday that the former president made a hefty donation toward the rescue efforts of the seven men who are still missing from the Seacor Power crew.

According to the Associated Press, as of Wednesday six bodies had been found on the lift boat that capsized off the coast of Louisiana last week.

The coroner’s office in Lafourche Parish says the body of 31-year-old Quinon Pitre of Franklin was recovered Tuesday. The vessel Seacor Power overturned in roughly 55 feet of water about eight miles off the Louisiana coast during stormy weather.

Six of the 19 people were rescued. Six bodies have been recovered.

The Coast Guard suspended its rescue efforts Monday as the likelihood that anyone else survived diminished. Vessel owner Seacor Marine has continued searching the vessel for signs of the seven still missing.