Former Raider Antonio Brown announces he is done playing in NFL

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Former Oakland Raider, wide receiver, Antonio Brown announces early Sunday morning he is done playing in the National Football League.
Brown took to Twitter early Sunday to announce his decision.
“Will not be playing in the NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the NFL Players Association hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2months will see if they pay up!”
Brown was released from the New England Patriots on Friday.