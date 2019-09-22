Former Raider Antonio Brown announces he is done playing in NFL

MIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 15: Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #17 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Former Oakland Raider, wide receiver, Antonio Brown announces early Sunday morning he is done playing in the National Football League.

Brown took to Twitter early Sunday to announce his decision.

Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up ! — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

Antonio Brown said he’s done playing in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/R7Cslr83pa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2019

Brown was released from the New England Patriots on Friday.