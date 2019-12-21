Fort Worth officer indicted on murder charge after shooting Atatiana Jefferson

FORT WORTH, Texas (KXAN) — A former Fort Worth police officer is indicted for murder after shooting and killing a woman through the window of her home.

Aaron Dean resigned from the department after the shooting in October. He and another officer were called to check on a home after a neighbor noticed the front door open.

Body camera video shows Dean pointing a gun at the window, yelling “put your hands up.” He fired a shot, killing 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson.

Jefferson was inside playing video games with her nephew before she was shot.

The week following Jefferson’s death, Tarrant County prosecutors announced they had enough evidence to ask for a grand jury indictment against Dean, NBC News reports.

This shooting came a few weeks after a Dallas police officer, Amber Guyger, was convicted of murder after she shot and killed, Botham Jean, inside his own apartment. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison.