JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The four Marines who were killed in a plane crash in Norway on Friday have been identified. All four were stationed at Marine Corps Air Station New River in Onslow County.

The Marines said in a press release Sunday the four who died were Captain Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Captain Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Massachusetts; Gunnery Sargent James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio; and Corporal Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

Four Marines died in a crash during a training flight south of Bodo, Norway in support of Exercise Cold Response 2022, March 18, 2022. All four Marines were assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261. pic.twitter.com/YdqbMAjPHw — II MEF (@iimefmarines) March 20, 2022

Officials said the bodies of the four were removed from the crash site and “are in the process of being returned to the U.S. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.”

“The pilots and crew were committed to accomplishing their mission and serving a cause greater than themselves,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Cederholm, the commanding general of 2d Marine Aircraft Wing, in a letter to Marines and their families that was posted on the II MEF Twitter page Sunday night.

“We will continue to execute the mission while keeping these Marines and their service on the forefront of their minds. We will never allow these Marines’ sacrifice to go unnoticed or unappreciated,” Cederholm said. “Keep these Marines and their loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”

Norway’s prime minister announced on Twitter on Saturday that the four U.S. soldiers were killed in a plane crash during a NATO exercise unrelated to the Ukraine war.

Jonas Gahr Støre tweeted that they were killed in the crash on Friday night. The aircraft was based at New River in Onslow County and went missing during a training exercise, the Marine Corps reported on Twitter on Friday.

It is with great sadness we have recived the message that four American soldiers died in a plane crash last night. The soldiers participated in the NATO exercise Cold Response. Our deepest sympathies go to the soldiers' families, relatives and fellow soldiers in their unit. — Jonas Gahr Støre (@jonasgahrstore) March 19, 2022

The Marines, assigned to 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, II Marine Expeditionary Force, were taking part in a NATO exercise called Cold Response.

Approximately 200 military vehicles, attack and assault aircraft and other equipment departed Camp Lejeune, in January as part of II Marine Expeditionary Force’s participation in Exercise Cold Response 2022, military officials reported last week. According to MarineCorpsTimes.com, roughly 3,000 Marines from the II Marine Expeditionary Force, headquartered in Camp Lejeune, were part of the exercise. The squadron is based out of New River.

“The soldiers participated in the NATO exercise Cold Response,” Støre said. “Our deepest sympathies go to the soldiers’ families, relatives and fellow soldiers in their unit.”

Saturday afternoon, a wreath was laid at the Freedom Fountain in Jacksonville to pay respects to those who died.

“On behalf of the City of Jacksonville and the City Council, our thoughts and prayers go out to the military families and friends who have lost loved ones due to the aviation incident of a Marine Corps MV22B Osprey during a training mission for Exercise Cold Response 2022 near Bodo, Norway on March 18,” Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips said. “Four Marines assigned to 2d Marine Aircraft Wing, II Marine Expeditionary Force are confirmed to have died during the training exercise in Norway, according to the latest release of information by the II MEF.

“Today, March 19 at 10:30 AM, Onslow Civic Affairs Committee members placed a wreath at the Freedom Fountain by City Hall in downtown Jacksonville and the Fountain is flowing with only the center jet in honor of those who perished. This committee includes leaders from Jacksonville and Onslow County.

“The City of Jacksonville supports and cares deeply about our service members. Our prayers are with you. We share in your loss. Here in Jacksonville, we are One City, One Community and One Marine family.”

The plane was a V-22B Osprey that belongs to the U.S. Marine Corps, Norway’s armed forces said.

“The aircraft had a crew of four and was out on a training mission in Nordland County” in northern Norway, according to a statement.

It was on its way north to Bodø, where it was scheduled to land just before 6 p.m. Friday. The plane crashed in Gråtådalen in Beiarn, south of Bodø. Police said a search and rescue mission was launched immediately. At 1:30 a.m. Saturday, the police arrived at the scene and confirmed that the crew of four had died.

No cause was given for the crash, but the Norwegian armed forces said that Cold Response “will carry on as planned, with the measures we have to take due to the weather.”

Norway’s military said in a statement that the Marine Osprey was reported missing Friday night when it did not make a scheduled arrival at the Arctic Circle municipality Bodø. The civilian Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Northern Norway launched a search and rescue operation.

Late Friday, Norway’s military said, “discoveries were made from the air” south of Bodø, adding, “Due to the weather conditions, it has not been possible to enter the site from the air.”

The Marine Corps said on Twitter, “We can confirm an incident has occurred involving a Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey aircraft. … The cause of the incident is under investigation, and additional details will be provided as available.”

We can confirm an incident has occurred involving a Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey aircraft.



The aircraft was conducting training in Norway as part of Exercise COLD RESPONSE 22 at the time of the incident. — U.S. Marines (@USMC) March 18, 2022

A Norwegian rescue helicopter spotted the crash site late Friday and local Red Cross crews were assigned to assist police on the ground, Norwegian media said.

Norwegian newspaper VG said Red Cross members drove close to the crash site with scooters and marked the trail with GPS for police in what they described as extremely difficult weather conditions early Saturday.

“It was a special night, it was a real storm. There were five of us driving towards the scene of the accident. There was one meter of visibility, snow and storm in the mountains, ” Red Cross team leader Oerjan Kristensen told VG. “I guess it was a wind gust of 30-40 meters per second. When it blows like that, it is difficult to stand upright.”

Kristensen added that the rescue operation was being hampered by the risk of landslides in the mountains, and the remoteness of the crash site.

“The weather is very bad in the area to complete work at the scene, but police will take it up again as soon as the weather conditions allow it,” operations manager Ivar Bo Nilsson from the Norland police district told reporters.

Lt. Gen. Yngve Odlo, head of the Norwegian Armed Forces’ operational headquarters, said that Cold Response would continue despite the crash.

“Right now there is full focus on ending the rescue operation, taking care of the people and then there will be a normal procedure with causation,” Odlo was quoted as saying by Norwegian public broadcaster NRK.

The first Cold Response exercise was held in 2006, and the drills are conducted every two years. They take place in southeastern, central and northern Norway.

“We’ve discovered an aircraft that has crashed,” Nordland police chief of staff Bent Eilertsen told Reuters on Friday, according to MarineCorpsTimes.com. “We’ve seen no sign of life.”