Frontier Airlines is offering free flights to people with these last names

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Are you looking to go on vacation, but don’t want to pay hefty airlines costs?

If your last name is ‘Green’ or ‘Greene,’ Frontier Airlines has a promotion for you.

Travelers with the last name ‘Green’ or ‘Greene’ are eligible for a free one-way or round trip domestic, non-stop flight on Frontier — but only for one day.

Customers are required to book a flight for Aug. 13 on the airline’s website.

Those eligible will receive a refund for their flight, up to $400, the airline said.

Customers’ return flights must arrive back by Aug. 20.

Eligible travelers’ immediate family members are not eligible for the promotion if their last names aren’t ‘Green’ or ‘Greene.’

Flight refunds will be issued by Sept. 15, the airline said.

For more information on the promotion, click here.