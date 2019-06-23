1  of  5
Frozen blackberries sold at Va. Walmart stores recalled for possible Norovirus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Georgia company is recalling frozen blackberries sold at Walmart in Virginia and surrounding states after testing revealed the product contained Norovirus, the FDA reported.

The recall is of blackberries from Alma Pak of Alma, Georgia with the “potential of being contaminated with Norovirus,” an FDA news release said.

The blackberries were also sold at Save-A-Lot stores, officials said. Frozen blackberries tested positive for Norovirus, the FDA reported.

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus. Consumption of products contaminated with Norovirus may cause the sudden onset of symptoms of gastroenteritis including severe nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, according to the FDA.

Southern states where the blackberries were sold include Georgia, South Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee. Other states include Florida, Arizona, West Virginia, New York and Wisconsin.

No illnesses have been reported yet. Retailers have removed the blackberries from store shelves, the FDA said.

Officials said consumers should throw out the berries or return them to a store for a refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Alma Pak at 1-866-965-3896, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

