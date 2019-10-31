Frozen raspberries sold at Aldi stores recalled due to health risk

(WPRI) — Frozen raspberries and berry mixes sold at Aldi grocery stores are being recalled because they may have been contaminated with Hepatitis A.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the raspberries were voluntarily recalled after a sampling tested positive for the virus.

The raspberries were sold at Aldi locations and Raley’s Family of Fine Stores nationwide.

Season’s Choice Raspberries (frozen): 12-ounce bags, “best by” date of June 10, 2021; August 1, 2021; and August 23, 2021. “Product of Chile.” UPC Code: 0 41498 12419 9 0

Season’s Choice Berry Medley (frozen) containing raspberries: 16-ounce bags, “best by” date of July 17, 2021; July 20, 2021; and July 22, 2021. “Product of USA, Chile.” UPC Code: 0 41498 31344 9

Raley’s Fresh Frozen Red Raspberries: 12-ounce bags, “best by” date of June 5, 2021 (lot code:20156A04), August 1, 2021 (lot code: 20213A06) “Product of Chile.” UPC Code: 46567 00754

No illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall.

Hepatitis A is a virus that can cause liver disease and can range in severity from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months.

The illness usually occurs 15 to 50 days after eating or drinking contaminated food or water. Symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine, or pale stool.