FTC announces new public web page with interactive do not call and robocall data

The Federal Trade Commission has a new tool to help you keep track of and report scams.

Monday, the FTC announced a new interactive public web page containing information about the National Do Not Call Registry and unwanted telemarketing robocalls. The page allows consumers to search the data interactively, for example, by clicking on a specific state or county. The information will be updated quarterly.

In the past, similar DNC and robocall complaint data was only available to the public annually in the FTC’s “Do not call data book.”

To see the interactive map, click here.