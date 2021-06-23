Funeral for Former Virginia Sen. John Warner to be held at Washington National Cathedral

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP/WRIC) — A funeral will be held for former Sen. John W. Warner of Virginia at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. this morning.

Warner died on May 25 of heart failure at home in Alexandria, Virginia, with his wife and daughter at his side, his longtime chief of staff, Susan A. Magill, said.

A centrist Republican, Warner had an independent streak that sometimes angered more conservative GOP leaders. But he was hugely popular with Virginia voters. Warner served in Congress from 1979 to 2009.

Warner also became famous for being the sixth man to walk down the aisle with violet-eyed movie star Elizabeth Taylor.

The two met on a blind date in 1976 when the British ambassador asked Warner to escort Taylor to an embassy party honoring another Elizabeth, the Queen of England, who was visiting Washington. They married that December on Warner’s farm near Middleburg, Virginia.

Tune in at 11 a.m. to watch the memorial service for Sen. Warner

President Joe Biden, who served with Warner in the Senate, said Warner took “principled stances” guided by two things: “his conscience and our Constitution.”

“He neither wavered in his convictions nor was concerned with the consequences,” Biden said, noting Warner wasn’t afraid to buck his party on issues of “rational gun policy, women’s rights, and judicial nominees” and even crossed party lines to support Biden’s presidential candidacy in 2020.

The Hill is reporting that President Biden will deliver remarks at Sen. Warner’s funeral. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and the First Lady of Virginia Pam Northam will be attending the funeral service.

On Tuesday, Northam ordered that flags in Virginia be lowered to half staff on Wednesday from dawn to dusk to honor the memory of Warner.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.