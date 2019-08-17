Funerals Saturday for 4 children killed in day care fire

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Residents of a Pennsylvania city gathered to mourn and remember four of the five children who died when fire swept through a home childcare center.

Funerals for 8-year-old La’Myhia Jones, 6-year-old Luther Jones Jr., 4-year-old Ava Jones and 9-month-old Jaydan Augustyniak took place Saturday at Erie’s Bayfront Convention Center, with visitation before a noontime service. All are siblings.

The funeral for 2-year-old Dalvin Pacley will be held Monday.

Fire officials suspect Sunday’s blaze was accidental and possibly electrical. Extension cords and other wiring have been sent to experts for examination.

An adult and two adolescent boys were able to escape the fire.

Three of the victims were the children of a volunteer firefighter, Luther Jones. Their mother, Shevona Overton, is also the mother of Jaydan.