CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WGHP) — Actor Gary Busey is accused of harassment and sexual misconduct while appearing at a convention in New Jersey.

Officers with the Cherry Hill Police Department responded to a report of a sex offence at the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill during the annual Monster Mania Convention on the weekend of April 12–14, police said on Facebook.

Police say that actor Gary Busey, 78, has since been charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of fourth-degree criminal attempt/criminal sexual contact, and one count of harassment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Gary Busey is known for roles in “Point Break,” “Lethal Weapon” and “The Buddy Holly Story,” the latter of which earned him a nomination for an Academy Award. He was injured in a motorcycle accident in 1988 which left him with permanent brain damage.