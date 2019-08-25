(WJLA/WRIC) — Fire and Emergency crews responded to reports of a loud explosion in Howard County Sunday morning.
Howard County Fire confirmed there was a gas explosion just before 8 a.m. in the business area of the 8800 block of Stanford Blvd. in Columbia, Maryland.
At around 7:30 a.m., a gas leak was reported at the same location.
Officials said businesses in the Stanford Blvd. and McGaw Rd. area are currently affected by power outages.
No injuries have been reported. Fire crews have turned off gas services and will investigate the cause of the incident.
