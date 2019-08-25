(WJLA/WRIC) — Fire and Emergency crews responded to reports of a loud explosion in Howard County Sunday morning.

Howard County Fire confirmed there was a gas explosion just before 8 a.m. in the business area of the 8800 block of Stanford Blvd. in Columbia, Maryland.

Gas explosion update – call came in approx. 7:30 am for gas leak. Gas explosion at 8 am. No reported injuries. — Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) August 25, 2019

At around 7:30 a.m., a gas leak was reported at the same location.

Breaking news out of my hometown this AM. Early morning gas explosion along Dobbin Road in Columbia. https://t.co/nyvrh3X3TQ — Amy Simpson (@amysimpson8news) August 25, 2019

Officials said businesses in the Stanford Blvd. and McGaw Rd. area are currently affected by power outages.

No injuries have been reported. Fire crews have turned off gas services and will investigate the cause of the incident.

