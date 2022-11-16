FILE- A customer pumps gas into his vehicle at this Madison, Miss., Sam’s Club, on May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gas prices are expected to hit a new all-time high this Thanksgiving holiday, according to results from a survey done by GasBuddy.

GasBuddy predicts that the average national price of gas will be $3.68 per gallon this Thanksgiving. That amount is up nearly 30 cents from the average price per gallon in 2021. The previous Thanksgiving Day record high was $3.44 per gallon in 2012.

Additionally, GasBuddy’s survey results reveal that this year drivers can expect the busiest times on the country’s highways to be on Wednesday, Nov. 23, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., and on Friday, Nov. 25, between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

To save money on gas this holiday season, GasBuddy advises drivers to shop around for the best prices, slow down while on the road and keep state lines in mind as differences in state and local taxes can determine how much you’re paying at the pump.