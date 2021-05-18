Gas stations across Virginia continue to restock fuel after panic buying caused shortage last week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s a slow speed recovery at gas stations across several states after the shutdowns caused by the cyberattack against Colonial Pipeline.

According to GasBuddy, just over 25% of gas stations in Virginia are still out of fuel as of Tuesday morning.

70% of stations in D.C. are completely empty.

Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy says at the current pace of resupply, the east coast should be in decent shape by Memorial Day weekend.

Drivers can help by trying to delay filling up their tanks whenever possible.

Prices during the upcoming holiday are predicted to be the highest they’ve been since 2014, at $2.98 a gallon.