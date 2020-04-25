Gaza factories roar back to life to make protective wear

FLE – In this Monday, March 30, 2020 file photo, Palestinians make protective overalls meant to shield people from the coronavirus, to be exported to Israel, at a local factory, in Gaza City. For the first time in years, some sewing factories in the Gaza Strip are back to working at full capacity — producing masks, gloves and protective gowns, some of which are bound for Israel.(AP Photo/Adel Hana, File)

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Sewing factories in the Gaza Strip are back to working at full capacity for the first time in years, producing masks, gloves and protective gowns, some of which are bound for Israel.

It’s a rare economic lifeline in the coastal territory that has been blockaded by Israel and Egypt since the Hamas militant group seized power in the strip in 2007. But the sudden opportunity also shows how Gaza’s struggling economy is at the mercy of the whims of those enforcing the blockade — and how depressed wages have become, with workers earning as little as $8 a day.

FILE- In this Monday, March 30, 2020 file photo, Palestinians make protective overalls meant to shield people from the coronavirus, to be exported to Israel, at a local factory, in Gaza City. For the first time in years, some sewing factories in the Gaza Strip are back to working at full capacity — producing masks, gloves and protective gowns, some of which are bound for Israel. (AP Photo/Adel Hana, File)

