Trump impeachment hearings & analysis: House Judiciary Committee takes over

George Zimmerman files $100 million lawsuit against Trayvon Martin’s family

U.S. & World

by: KRON, NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FLORIDA (KRON) – George Zimmerman is suing Trayvon Martin’s family and prosecutors in Florida for $100-million in civil damages for defamation, abuse of civil process and conspiracy.

According to multiple media reports, Zimmerman filed a lawsuit on Wednesday claiming that the evidence used in his homicide trial was fabricated.

Zimmerman, who was a neighborhood watch volunteer, was acquitted of the charges in the 2012 shooting death of 17-year-old Martin.

Larry Klayman, a high profile conservative legal crusader, is representing Zimmerman.

The lawsuit accuses “malicious prosecution” by prosecutors, defamation by both Martin’s defense attorney and a book publishing company, and “civil conspiracy” by Martin’s family and lawyer “to put on a false witness with a made-to-order false storyline to try to fraudulently create probable cause to” get a conviction, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Klayman states multiple defendants being sued knew about the ‘imposter witness,’ Rachel Jeantel.

Jeantel was a key witness in the trial and testified that she was talking to Martin on the phone moments before the shooting.

Klayman says the lawsuit came about after a book exposed allegations that Jeantel was not on the phone with Martin prior to his death and lied multiple times to lead to Zimmerman’s arrest.

