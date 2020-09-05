Georgia Jail inmate beaten to death; Inmate incarcerated for alleged racially motivated attack is suspect

Muscogee County, Ga. (WRBL) — A Muscogee County Jail inmate was found beaten to death early Saturday morning in his cell, according to the assistant coroner.

Eddie Nelson Jr., 39, was pronounced dead at 2:30 a.m., according to Assistant Coroner Charles Newton.

“It was an apparent beating by another inmate,” Newton said. “He had blunt force trauma around the head and neck.”

Jayvon Hatchett, 19, is suspected the in the beating death, Sheriff Donna Tompkins said when contacted by phone. She said the incident was under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and no additional details would be released at this time.

Nelson was being held on a probation violation, according to jail records.

Hatchett was in jail without bond after being accused in the Aug. 25 racially motivated AutoZone stabbing on 32nd Street.

Columbus Police Sgt. R.S. Mills told a Recorder’s Court judge that when he asked Hatchett why he stabbed the AutoZone employee, Hatchett said he “felt the need to find a white male to kill” after watching videos of police brutality happening across the country.

Hatchett, 19, was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime in the AutoZone stabbing.

