Get your COVID-19 vaccine card laminated for free at Office Depot, OfficeMax

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Are you worried that your COVID-19 vaccination card will get damaged? If so, you should consider getting it laminated by Office Depot!

Office Depot, which also owns OfficeMax, is laminating vaccination cards for free for people who have been fully vaccinated now through Sunday, July 25. All you have to do is take your vaccination card to your nearest Office Depot or OfficeMax and provide the coupon code 52516714 at checkout.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that you keep your card safe and store it with the rest of your important documents. If you have lost your card, you should contact your vaccination provider for a replacement.