Giant panda Mei Xiang shows signs of labor

by: Allie Mannheimer

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Smithsonian National Zoo

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Smithsonian National Zoo says giant panda Mei Xiang has bcome increasingly restless and began body licking. The zoo says both are signs labor has probably started.

The giant panda team has moved its office into the nursery and will be closely monitoring Mei Xiang on the panda cam for a cub’s arrival.

You can watch the panda cam anytime by clicking here.

Credit: Smithsonian National Zoo

