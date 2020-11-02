Girl killed in Florida boat crash; 16-year-old driver arrested

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 16-year-old Florida boy was arrested Sunday after a boat crash in the Intracoastal Waterway ejected seven teenagers on board, killing a 16-year-old girl.
The driver arrested in the crash is not named because he is a juvenile. He is being charged with negligent homicide.
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said the boy and six other teens, some who had been drinking, left a Halloween party in the Treasure Island area around 1 a.m. Gualtieri said the party was attended by about 30-40 youths on the first floor with adults on the floor above.
The sheriff said the seven teens left the party a little after midnight and went back to the 16-year-old boy’s house, who lives in Largo, Florida. As he was driving back, Gualtieri said, the boy was speeding in a no-wake zone. The boy crashed the boat into a channel marker, and all seven teens were ejected into the water, he said.
Six of the teens made it to land, but a seventh,16-year-old Rachel Herring, could not be found. Her body was later located about a half-mile away by rescue crews who used an app to find her phone, which was still with her. Gualtieri said it appears Herring drowned after the crash.
Gualtieri said the boat, which belongs to the driver’s parents, continued into the sea wall after hitting the channel marker.
Despite there being marijuana and alcohol at the party, Gualtieri said impairment doesn’t appear to have been a factor in the crash. He said, however, that speeding and the boat’s poor lighting played a role.
Regarding possible charges over the house party, Gualtieri said they’re early in the investigation, but “everything’s on the table.”
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- Chesterfield County Police says two juvenile males were shot in Chesterfield in the 6000 block of Cricklewood Drive.
- The Petersburg Bureau of Police said they have arrested a man linked to a fatal shooting that occurred in the city earlier this month.
- The co-founder of the popular Salt Life brand was arrested Friday after an 18-year-old woman was found dead inside a South Florida hotel.
- The Chesterfield County Police Department said they have arrested Richmond man after he shot at three women inside of a car on Friday night.
- There is a heavy police presence in Chesterfield County in the 2800 block of Creekview Drive.
- Petersburg police said Friday that two men are wanted in a robbery and assault that took place in a hotel parking lot earlier in the week.
- A Chesterfield County Sheriff's Deputy was taken to the hospital today after he was exposed to a possible mixture of heroin and fentanyl while searching a new inmate at the Chesterfield County Jail.
- EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The Chihuahua Attorney General has assigned a special unit to investigate the murder of a Juarez television news anchor.
- Chesterfield authorities have arrested two men in relation to the robbery at Super 8 Motel
- RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are searching for a suspect in a stabbing last week. Authorities said Nathaniel Marks stabbed another man on Tuesday, October 2o around 9 p.m. in the 2600 block of Chamberlayne Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Richmond detectives have obtained a warrant for malicious wounding […]