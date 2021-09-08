‘Give me a chance’: Oklahoma teen yearns for new family after 7-year adoption ends

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After seven years of being adopted, 16-year-old Dax was told it wasn’t going to work out.

But that hasn’t kept Dax down on the journey to find a place to call home.

Dax, who identifies with the pronouns they/them, has experienced the heartbreak faced by far too many youths in the foster care system.

“It was nice, but then they like … they started not loving me anymore for who I was, being LGBTQ,” Dax told Nexstar’s KFOR.

Dax has dreams of finding the perfect family: “Probably a same-sex couple or someone who is very understanding of my situation.”

Dax said they look forward to having a family that enjoys getting out and making memories.

“Just going places together, going on road trips, doing stuff together, going bowling and all the family stuff,” said Dax.

Dax loves chickens, so KFOR met the teen at Providence Farms in Edmond, Oklahoma. Dax has not only raised chickens but also shown them and would like to have a few to raise again.

“I raised 26 little ones,” Dax said. “They were born, and I got to see them when they were born.”

The teen also loves going to school.

“It’s basically like my getaway from home,” Dax said.

But what Dax wants most is to find a family who loves them for who they are.

“Give me a chance,” the teen said. “I’m open-minded. I care about a lot of different kinds of people.”

If you are interested in adopting a child, you can get more details by contacting the Department of Human Services hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.