Go-Go band & protesters trying to “drown out” Trump’s RNC acceptance speech

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A group of protesters will try to drown out President Donald Trump’s RNC nomination acceptance speech Thursday night.

ShutDownDC and Long Live GoGo says the groups are hosting a “noise demonstration and dance party” from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. while the president delivers his RNC nomination acceptance speech from the South Lawn of the White House. Protesters will likely try to get as close to the White House as possible, although additional security fences have recently been installed, keeping the public farther away.

“We’re standing up for democracy and committing ourselves to the hard work of dismantling the interlocking systems of oppression that have held us all down since the founding of this country,” said group organizers on the Facebook event.

The Republican National Convention has been approved by the National Parks Service for a permit to hold a fireworks show at the Washington Monument Thursday night at 11:30 p.m. The RNC did not respond when asked if the fireworks show would actually take place.

