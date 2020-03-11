Google advises employees to work from home due to coronavirus concerns

FILE – In a Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif. Google is attempting to make sure people know exactly what they’re signing up for when they use its online services, though it will still mean reading a lengthy document. The company updated its Terms of Service on Thursday, — it’s largest update to the general use contract since 2012 — in response to a pair of court orders in Europe. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON/CNN) – In order to protect workers from the spreading of the coronavirus, Google parent company Alphabet Inc. is advising all of their North America employees to work from home unless they have to go into the office.

The company is recommending workers stay at home at least until April 10, according to an internal memo sent to employees.

CNN explains, Google’s vice president of global security, Chris Rackow says, “Out of abundance of caution, and for the protection of Alphabet and the broader community, we now recommend that you work from home if your role allows.”

Google is the first company to ask employees throughout North America to work from home.

Google is working on providing sick leave pay to non-full time employees who don’t have benefits are are impacted by the coronavirus.

The memo sent to employees says, “The goal of businesses moving to work from home (WFH) arrangements is to significantly reduce the density of people and lower the health risk in offices, and also reduce the burden on the local community and health resourced, enabling those in need to get quicker support.”

Rackrow says the company is carefully monitoring the situation and will update the timeline as necessary.

