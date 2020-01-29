Google searches for ‘Corona beer virus’ spike as coronavirus continues to spread

(WRIC) — While most are using Google to research how to combat the threatening coronavirus, others seem to be confused as to what to even search.

Google Trends has shown a spike in searches for “Corona beer virus,” “beer virus,” and “beer coronavirus” since January 18.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the coronavirus — referred to as the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) — is a new respiratory illness first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. Scientists say there are still many questions to be answered about the new virus, including just how transmissible and severe it is.

In China, the number of confirmed cases jumped to 5,974 and the death toll climbed to 132, as of Wednesday.

The CDC confirms five positive cases of coronavirus in the United States. Ninety-two test results in the country are still pending.

Scientists expect many crucial questions about the virus’ behavior will be answered in the coming weeks as the outbreak evolves and it becomes clearer how people are infected.

