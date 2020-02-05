GOP’s Romney says he will vote to convict Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) – Utah Sen. Mitt Romney will vote to convict President Donald Trump, likely the only Republican senator to favor ousting the impeached president. Romney made his announcement on the Senate floor Wednesday.
Romney called Trump’s actions – the president was impeached on charges of abuse of power and obstructing Congress- “perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of oath of office that I can imagine.”
