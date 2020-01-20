(NEWS10) — Look sharp, today is nacho average Monday. It’s a gouda day to give one of the world’s grate foods its fondue. In queso you’re not aware what we’re talking about… let us shred some light.

January 20, 2020 is National Cheese Lover’s Day!

Experts disabrie but most believe the first cheese-making dates back more than 4,000 years ago, according to the International Dairy Foods Association. Legend has it, an Arabian traveler making his way across the desert found that the milk he kept stored in a pouch made from a sheep’s stomach had separated into whey (liquid) and curds (cheese) with a delightful flavor.

The art of cheese-making traveled around the world from Asia to Rome to Europe by the Middle Ages. Many popular cheese varieties have their origins over a thousand years ago. Gorgonzola was created in Italy in 879 AD. Roquefort cheese dates back to a French monastery somewhere around 1070 AD.

Cheese-making then traveled to the New World with early settlers and continued to grow in popularity until Jesse Williams built the first cheese factory in Oneida County, New York in 1851.

